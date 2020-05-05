2.8 million HCQ tablets supplied by India to 25 countries

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has been supplying Hydroxychloroquine and essential medicines to other countries in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. These supplies are taking place both as humanitarian aid as well as on a commercial basis.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava has said that even in these challenging times, India has remained responsible in living up to international commitments which has enhanced country’s reputation of being the pharmacy to the world.

India has already provided 2.8 million hydroxychloroquine tablets as grant assistance to 25 countries. The country has also provided Paracetamol, about 1.9 million tablets as well as in another form to 31 countries.

In addition, consignments of Hydroxychloroquine and Paracetamol are being sent to 87 countries on a commercial basis. External Affairs Ministry has been playing a key role in the Empowered Group that deals with ensuring availability of essential medical equipment to augment national health preparedness. India’s Missions and Posts remain at the forefront of these efforts and have played a critical role in sourcing vital medical supplies and equipment from different countries.

New Delhi continues to remain in touch with friends and partners across the world as part of collaborative approach to dealing with the pandemic. It has also responded promptly to requests for deployment of Rapid Response Teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedics to deal with the pandemic. These Teams have so far been deployed in Maldives and Kuwait at the request of their governments.