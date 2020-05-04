Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
COVID-19: Cases cross 10000 mark in Bangladesh

With 688 new Corona cases reported over the last 24 hours since Sunday, the number of COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh has gone up to 10143. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh, this is the largest single day increase in Corona infections in Bangladesh since the first case was detected on March 8 in the country. Five more people died in the last 24 hours since Sunday taking the death toll in the country due to Corona to 182.

In a virtual media briefing DGHS Additional Director General Dr. Nasima Sultana said that 1209 Corona patients have recovered so far. The number of recovered patients reflected a sharp upward movement after the health department revised its parameters on Sunday to include people recovered at home also in the total number of recoveries.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced that the government will provide cash assistance before Eid to people who have lost their jobs. Addressing the official and public representatives of eight districts through video conferencing on Monday Prime Minister Hasina announced that realisation of bank interest for two months will be suspended.

Announcing relief measures, Sheikh Hasina said that government will issue 50 lakh additional ration cards for the poor people so that they can purchase rice at Taka 10 per kg. Government has already provided 50 lakh ration cards for the poorer people earlier.

Pointing to the possibility of famine in the world due to the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Hasina instructed the agricultural minister to ensure that all the land is cultivated to meet the demand of food in Bangladesh and other countries. However, she assured people that the country has adequate stock of food-grain for its requirement.

Continuing with the ongoing general holiday, the government of Bangladesh today extended it further till May 16.

