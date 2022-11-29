2.5 Earthquake felt in Delhi NCR around 9.30 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology.

More details are awaited on today’s earthquake.

Recently Nepal and Indonesia witnessed massive earthquakes which claimed hundreds of lives and damaged properties.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck western Nepal at about 2am local time (20:15 GMT) causing the death of six people and several houses to collapse on November 9.

A deadly earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on November 21. The death toll from the earthquake that shook Indonesian 268.