18th SAC meeting of KVK Kargil-1, 4th SAC meeting of KVK Kargil–II held for reviewing progress, discussing action plan

AMN

The 18th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kargil-1 and the 4th SAC meeting of KVK Kargil-II, for reviewing progress report 2021-22 and discussing the action plan 2022-2023, was held today under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor SKUAST ( Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu) Professor (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed crop diversification, certification of organic produce, processing, branding, and marketing of local organic produce so that the farmer can fetch higher prices in the market.

While reviewing the meeting, the VC focused on the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) for all the products which will empower the farming community to enhance crop production and productivity.

A thorough discussion with regard to achievement, functioning, and target of the KVK was elaborated. During the meeting, various needs including the availability of staff and scientists were also discussed.

During the meeting, four progressive farmers gave their feedback regarding the time-to-time visit and technical guidance delivered by KVKs, which was appreciated by the Vice Chancellor.

