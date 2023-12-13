इंडियन आवाज़     13 Dec 2023 01:32:32      انڈین آواز

13/12 attacks: Leaders pay homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament in terrorist attack

Published On: By

On this day in the year 2001 nine people including security personnel had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack. 

Staff Reporter

Top leaders of the country today paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament House in the terrorist attack on this day in 2001. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the nation in paying tributes to the Martyrs who laid down their lives in the terrorist attack. Several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, family members of the martyrs, and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes on this occasion.

Both the Houses of Parliament today paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in protecting the Parliament House in the 2001 terrorist attack. When the Lok Sabha met this morning, Speaker Om Birla saluted the indomitable courage displayed by the security personnel and others to protect the temple of democracy. He reiterated the nation’s commitment to fight against the menace of terrorism.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on this day that the atrocious plan of terrorists to shake the foundation of democracy and armed attack on Parliament was foiled by brave security personnel. Both the Houses also observed silence in respect of martyrs.
India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

