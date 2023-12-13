13/12 attacks: Leaders pay homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament in terrorist attack

On this day in the year 2001 nine people including security personnel had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

Staff Reporter

Top leaders of the country today paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament House in the terrorist attack on this day in 2001. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the nation in paying tributes to the Martyrs who laid down their lives in the terrorist attack. Several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, family members of the martyrs, and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes on this occasion.

Both the Houses of Parliament today paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in protecting the Parliament House in the 2001 terrorist attack. When the Lok Sabha met this morning, Speaker Om Birla saluted the indomitable courage displayed by the security personnel and others to protect the temple of democracy. He reiterated the nation’s commitment to fight against the menace of terrorism.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on this day that the atrocious plan of terrorists to shake the foundation of democracy and armed attack on Parliament was foiled by brave security personnel. Both the Houses also observed silence in respect of martyrs.

