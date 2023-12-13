India votes in favour of ceasefire resolution in UNGA’s Emergency Session on West Asia

AMN / WEB DESK

India voted in favour of the ceasefire resolution in the UNGA’s Emergency Session on the West Asia yesterday. The draft resolution demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the unconditional release of all hostages. The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, introduced by Egypt, at an Emergency Special Session. 153 countries voted in favor of the resolution while ten countries, including the US, Israel, and Austria, voted against it. 23 countries, including Argentina, Ukraine, and Germany, abstained from the voting.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj stated that India welcomes the unity of international community in finding a common ground to address the multiple challenges faced by the region at present. She listed the challenges as the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, the concern for the hostages taken by Hamas, the enormous humanitarian crisis and the large-scale loss of civilian lives in Gaza, the issue of observing international humanitarian law in all circumstances, and the endeavour to find a peaceful and lasting Two-State solution to the long-standing Palestine question.