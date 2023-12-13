Major security breach in Lok Sabha on Parliament attack anniversary

Two people were detained after they entered the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday, amidst the Winter Session of the Parliament. Two others were detained from outside for protesting with coloured smoke.

The Delhi Police today detained four people after the Lok Sabha witnessed a chaos. Two unidentified persons were detained after they jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, while the Winter Session of the Parliament was underway. The Delhi Police also detained two other persons – a man and a woman from outside the Parliament, for protesting with coloured smoke.

The incident comes on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, when terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex, killing nine people.

VIDEO | Visuals from inside Lok Sabha when the reported security breach took place.



More details are awaited. #Parliament pic.twitter.com/O9n9nu6ZKj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023 Moments later, a man and a woman, identified as Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam (42), were detained for protesting outside the Parliament building, carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, the police said.

“Suddenly, two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hands. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous,” Karti Chidambaram told the media.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav, who was also inside the House at the time of the incident, said, “All those who come here – be it visitors or reporters – they don’t carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is a complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha.”

Following the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the House and said, “Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police…”

The Speaker also said the smoke was of ordinary kind, as per the preliminary investigation.