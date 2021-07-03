12 out of 22 districts in Haryana achieved target under Jal Jeevan Mission

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Jal Shakti has said that 12 out of 22 districts in Haryana have achieved the target under Jal Jeevan Mission. It added that 6 out of the remaining 10 districts have also achieved more than 98 percent of the target. Looking at the current pace of implementation, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said that it seems that Haryana will achieve 100 percent target within 2021.

Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Under this scheme, every rural household of the country is targeted to get 55 litters per capita per day drinking water through functional tap water connection by 2024. So far, 100% target has been achieved in Goa, Telangana, Andaman Nicobar and Puducherry.