Farmers call off agitation after Govt accepts their demands
PM Modi participates in first Summit for Democracy at Prez Biden’s invitation
Rajnath announces tri-service probe into IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat
NASA selects Indian-origin physician Anil Menon as one of astronauts for future missions
Parliament pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat & others
UN suspends food aid in Ethiopian towns after warehouses looted
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2021 04:10:01      انڈین آواز

12 new private hospitals empanelled in J&K in last 3 months

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In a bid to further strengthen healthcare profile of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Health Agency (SHA) has empanelled 12 new private hospitals in the Union Territory in a short span of past three months. This addition of healthcare institutes is a step forward towards further expanding and building a strong network of hospitals and service capabilities in J&K.

The SHA is devotedly working hard towards streamlining medicare in the UT to ensure cashless service delivery to the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- SEHAT. The scheme provides health insurance cover of 5 lakh rupees per family per year to all the residents of the UT including serving and retired employees.

The new empanelled private hospitals include Raksha Kidney Centre, Jammu, Yudvir Nursing Home Jammu, Ankur Maitrika Jammu, Baba Nanak Medicity Jammu and New Life Hospital Samba in Jammu division and Khanams Hospital Srinagar, Kashmir Athrout Srinagar, Safa Marwa Medical Centre Srinagar, Tehqeeq Diagnostic and Dialysis Centre Srinagar, My Healthcare Anantnag, Hakeem Sonaullah Hospital Sopore Baramulla, Guru Hospital Sopore, Baramulla in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...

Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...

Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz