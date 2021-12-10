12 new private hospitals empanelled in J&K in last 3 months

AMN

In a bid to further strengthen healthcare profile of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Health Agency (SHA) has empanelled 12 new private hospitals in the Union Territory in a short span of past three months. This addition of healthcare institutes is a step forward towards further expanding and building a strong network of hospitals and service capabilities in J&K.

The SHA is devotedly working hard towards streamlining medicare in the UT to ensure cashless service delivery to the beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- SEHAT. The scheme provides health insurance cover of 5 lakh rupees per family per year to all the residents of the UT including serving and retired employees.

The new empanelled private hospitals include Raksha Kidney Centre, Jammu, Yudvir Nursing Home Jammu, Ankur Maitrika Jammu, Baba Nanak Medicity Jammu and New Life Hospital Samba in Jammu division and Khanams Hospital Srinagar, Kashmir Athrout Srinagar, Safa Marwa Medical Centre Srinagar, Tehqeeq Diagnostic and Dialysis Centre Srinagar, My Healthcare Anantnag, Hakeem Sonaullah Hospital Sopore Baramulla, Guru Hospital Sopore, Baramulla in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.