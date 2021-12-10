Polling on all seats in local bodies on Dec 21 should be held together or be postponed all together: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar today said, the state government is of the view that for polling on all seats in local bodies on December 21 should be held together or be postponed all together. Mr Pawar while speaking to the media said, a similar situation like the one witnessed in Maharashtra had occurred in four- five states earlier, but the judiciary had then given a different verdict and in Maharashtra they have given a different verdict.

Mr Pawar said, therefore, the state government has decided to file an affidavit in the Apex Court stating that the legislation which was rectified has not been stayed but the polling on OBC seats has been stayed by the court. He said his government does not want to do injustice to one group of people as the court has allowed elections for all other seats except the ones reserved for OBCs.

Meanwhile, state Civil Supplies Minister Chaggan Bhujbal met senior lawmakers to discuss the issue. Mr Bhujbal has also informed that the state government will challenge the decision of the Supreme Court to postpone the elections for the 27 per cent reserved seats for other backward classes in the local bodies through the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad intervention petition.