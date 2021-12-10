CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu
Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
President, PM, Home Minister express grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat
Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor
Omicron positive cases to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area
10 Dec 2021

Polling on all seats in local bodies on Dec 21 should be held together or be postponed all together: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar today said, the state government is of the view that for polling on all seats in local bodies on December 21 should be held together or be postponed all together. Mr Pawar while speaking to the media said, a similar situation like the one witnessed in Maharashtra had occurred in four- five states earlier, but the judiciary had then given a different verdict and in Maharashtra they have given a different verdict.

Mr Pawar said, therefore, the state government has decided to file an affidavit in the Apex Court stating that the legislation which was rectified has not been stayed but the polling on OBC seats has been stayed by the court. He said his government does not want to do injustice to one group of people as the court has allowed elections for all other seats except the ones reserved for OBCs.

Meanwhile, state Civil Supplies Minister Chaggan Bhujbal met senior lawmakers to discuss the issue. Mr Bhujbal has also informed that the state government will challenge the decision of the Supreme Court to postpone the elections for the 27 per cent reserved seats for other backward classes in the local bodies through the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad intervention petition.

BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...

Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...

Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

