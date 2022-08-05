11 die in hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar

The incident has exposed the futility of the prohibition drive due to poor implementation on the ground, since this year alone seven such incidents have been reported in the state

AMN / PATNA

At least 11 people died in hooch tragedy in different localities under Maker police station area of Saran district of Bihar.

Thirty others fell ill and 17 people lost their eyesight. Saran SP Santosh Kumar said some people had consumed spurious liquor during religious function and fell ill. Eighteen people are undergoing treatment in Chapra Sadar hospital and Patna Medical College Hospital.

SHO of Maker police station and a Chowkidar have been suspended for their dereliction of duties. Five persons have been arrested in this regard and over two thousand litres of spurious liquor was confiscated.

The district administration has launched combing operation to nab liquor mafia.

“We have also spoken to the villagers and urged them to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. No innocent person will be harassed. The police have also spoken to those admitted to the hospital,” said SP, adding that DSPs of Marhaura and Sonpur are camping in the village. “We have started investigation into the incident,” he said.

Angry over the incident, the locals have taken to the streets in protest and blocked the main road at the intersection linking Patna, Siwan and Muzaffarpur. They also blocked National Highway-722 and State Highway-73 and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than six hours and raised slogans against the police and administration for their alleged nexus with the liquor mafia. They alleged that one Ramanand Manjhi is running an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the area for the last few years with the connivance of local police and excise officials. Concerned officials were aware of the illegal trade but did not bother to stop it.