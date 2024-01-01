10th phase of Sagar Parikrama begins from Chennai Port

AMN

The tenth phase of Sagar Parikrama began from Chennai Port today. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Union Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan jointly inaugurated the mission which will travel through Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam. The Union Ministers will interact with the fishing communities living in the coastal areas. They will also deliberate on the schemes implemented by the Government for fishermen and also those in the related fields. They will also distribute welfare schemes meant for the fishing community.

In an interaction with the media. Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan said that the first phase of Sagar Parikrama began at Kachchh in Gujarat last year on the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which passed through Maharashtra and other coastal states. He said that as it is important to learn and understand the plight of the fishermen, the journey was undertaken through sea.