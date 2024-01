Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on 4th of this month. He will be the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Jammu. The Vice-President will also be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.