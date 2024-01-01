Mass Surya Namaskar in Gujarat creates Guinness world record

AMN / WEB DESK

Gujarat has set a Guinness record for performing mass Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 places in the state on the first day of the new year today. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Minister for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi attended the State level event that took place at the iconic Sun Temple in Modhera in Mahesana district.

People of Gujarat scripted history by performing mass Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 places in the state with the first ray of Sun on the first day of the new year, today. The places include 51 historic sites of the state. More than 2500 people performed Surya Namaskar at the state-level function held at the iconic Modhera Sun Temple. The function also witnessed the felicitation of the winners of the state-level Mega Surya Namaskar Competition. This month-long competition was organized for the first time in the state by the Gujarat State Yog Board and the state government to popularise Surya Namaskar practice among people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the feat achieved by Gujarat on the occasion of New Year. He said, Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat by setting a Guinness World record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues. Mr. Modi said, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. He said, the venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined the feat. He said, this is indeed a true testament to people’s commitment towards Yoga and cultural heritage. The Prime Minister urged the people to make Surya Namaskar a part of daily routine.