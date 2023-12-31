Madhya Pradesh: CM Dr Mohan Yadav assigns portfolios to members of his Cabinet

AMN / BHOPAL

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav assigned portfolios to the members of his Cabinet yesterday. Chief Minister Dr Yadav has kept General Administration, Home, Jail, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation, Mineral Resources, Public Service Management, Overseas Indian Affairs and all other departments not specifically assigned to any Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda was entrusted with the departments of Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economics and Statistics. While another Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla would handle Public Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education.

Bharatiya Janata Party elevated three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister on December 11. He along with his deputies took oath on December 13. Two weeks later, 28 MLAs were sworn in as ministers in Mohan Yadav’s cabinet, which consists of 18 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers.