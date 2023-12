AMN / WEB DESK

Two people died and 55 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned in the Tamhini Ghat area in Maharashtra’s Raigad on Saturday. According to Raigad Police, the private travel bus that was going from Pune to Mangaon overturned while descending a slope. Two women died in the accident while 55 others sustained injuries.

The injured, many of whom hail from Pune, have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Further investigation is underway.