PM Modi urges people to celebrate Deepawali and light Ram Jyoti on January 22

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to celebrate Deepawali and light Ram Jyoti on 22nd January the day of Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala at newly constructed temple in Ayodhya. He said that the whole country must be illuminated on this occasion.

Inaugurating the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya and launching many development projects worth 15,700 crores rupees, the Prime minister said that Ayodhya is going to guide the whole development of Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. He said, our government is focusing on the development of Ayodhya since lakhs of people are going to come here in the coming days. 

Mentioning the works done by his government to develop the religious places, PM said that fusion of development and culture will take the country forward in the twenty-first century.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the reconstructed Ayodhya Dham railway station and flagged off six Vande Bharat and two newly launched Amrit Bharat Express trains.

PM said that Trishakti of Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains are going to change the whole scenario of railways in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister held a road show from airport to Ayodhya Dham railway station this morning where thousands of local people including women, saints and elderly people welcomed him and shower flowers throughout the way.

Before inaugurating the international airport, Prime Minister visited Lata Mangeshkar chowk in Ayodhya City which has a great statue of Veena and it is a major intersection just next to the Ram ki paidi.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindhiya, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister of the State Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

