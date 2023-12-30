इंडियन आवाज़     30 Dec 2023 07:36:10      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra Aims to become Global Drone hub

Maharashtra government has cleared the setting up of the Maharashtra Drone Mission (MDM) for the use of drone technology for functions ranging from security surveillance, rescue, and relief work during disasters, delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines to remote areas, monitoring of infrastructure projects and traffic management.

A five-year implementation plan has been prepared based on a report by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay which would be monitored by a Committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The Drone Mission will be headquartered at IIT-B, according to a notification issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department on Thursday.

The Drone Mission will help Maharashtra become a Global Drone hub, the notification said. The IIT-B report, which led the government to approve the Mission, was submitted in October this year.

