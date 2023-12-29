AMN / WEB DESK

Maharashtra recorded 117 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, surpassing the 100-mark for the first time in nearly seven months. Additionally, a death from Nashik was reported, marking the second consecutive day of Covid-related fatalities in the state.

Of the total Covid cases, Mumbai reported 25, followed by Pune circle (28), Thane Municipal Corporation (13), Navi Mumbai (12), Nagpur (10), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (8), Kolhapur (6), Latur (5), three each from Kalyan Dombivali and Panvel, Raigad (2) and one each from Nashik and Akola. Meanwhile, in the first meeting of the state Covid task force the health minister Tanaji Sawant, said that citizens need to be alert and take extra care instead of panicking due to the new variant (JN.1) which is not dangerous but has high transmissibility.