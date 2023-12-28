Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for December 31st Celebrations

AMN

Delhi Police today issued traffic advisory for smooth regulation of traffic in the entire national capital for 31st December.



According to the advisory, the restrictions have been made for the areas near Connaught Place and will be in place from 8 pm on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.



Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes.



The police has made alternative routes for commuters who are travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Routes to the Old Delhi Railway Station, though, will not be affected.



People can travel via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road.



Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Police said, improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.