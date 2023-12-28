PM Modi expresses grief over demise of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing away of actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that Mr. Vijayakanth was a legend of the Tamil film world, and his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions.

Mr Modi added that as a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on the southern state’s political landscape. He added that he had fond conversations with him over the years, and his passing has left a void that will be hard to fill. The Prime Minister offered his thoughts to the DMDK captain’s family, fans, and numerous followers.