Gujarat: CM Bhupendrabhai Patel extends ‘Nirmal Gujarat’ campaign in state

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel has declared the extension of the ongoing ‘Nirmal Gujarat’ campaign in the state for an additional week, until December 31, 2023. The Chief Minister introduced the book of guidelines for the ‘Nirmal Gujarat 2.0’ campaign today.

He also announced the results of the Swachhata Abhiyan competition among various departments and head offices of the State Government. Among the departments, the Climate Change Department secured the first rank, followed by the Industries and Mines Department and the Revenue Department in the second rank. The General Administration Department secured the third rank, along with the Information and Broadcasting Department. 

Among the PSUs, Gujarat State Petronet Limited and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited secured the first rank, while Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Limited (Grimco) and Gujarat State Examination Board secured the second rank. The Gujarat Municipal Finance Board secured the third rank.

خبرنامہ

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نےنئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گاہ پر جموں و کشمیر کے طلبا کے ایک وفد سے بات چیت کی۔

@PIB_India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گا ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

