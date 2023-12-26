Gujarat: CM Bhupendrabhai Patel extends ‘Nirmal Gujarat’ campaign in state

AMN / WEB DESK

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel has declared the extension of the ongoing ‘Nirmal Gujarat’ campaign in the state for an additional week, until December 31, 2023. The Chief Minister introduced the book of guidelines for the ‘Nirmal Gujarat 2.0’ campaign today.

He also announced the results of the Swachhata Abhiyan competition among various departments and head offices of the State Government. Among the departments, the Climate Change Department secured the first rank, followed by the Industries and Mines Department and the Revenue Department in the second rank. The General Administration Department secured the third rank, along with the Information and Broadcasting Department.

Among the PSUs, Gujarat State Petronet Limited and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited secured the first rank, while Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Limited (Grimco) and Gujarat State Examination Board secured the second rank. The Gujarat Municipal Finance Board secured the third rank.