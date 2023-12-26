Punjab experiencing severe cold, fog

AMN / WEB DESK

The increasing cold and fog has completely affected normal life in Punjab. Dense fog remained blanketed in many parts of the state till noon. A report says road, rail and air traffic has been badly affected due to the dense fog in Punjab for the last two days. Many trains are running late and vehicles on the roads are also forced to crawl at a snail’s pace. There has been an unexpected increase in the number of road accidents due to reduced visibility.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 6 to 9 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state today. The Met Department has predicted that the current dry cold spell is likely to continue.