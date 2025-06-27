Yunus govt declares August 5 July Uprising Day, August 8 New Bangladesh Day

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh’s interim government has declared August 5 July Uprising Day and August 8 New Bangladesh Day to commemorate key events in the country’s recent history. The Cabinet Division issued separate circulars on Wednesday confirming the decision.



August 8 marks the day when the interim government took office following the ousting of the previous government in a mass uprising by students and the public. Besides, the government declared July 16 Martyr Abu Sayed Day, in remembrance of the student killed in police firing in Rangpur during the movement.

Meanwhile, a 36-member national committee has been formed to oversee the observance of uprising days in July and August, marking the anniversary of last year’s student-led movement. Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will serve as the chairperson of the committee. The programs, spanning 36 days, will be celebrated from July 1 to August 5 to mark the anniversary of the July uprising.