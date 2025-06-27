Bangladesh interim govt probes poll irregularities under Hasina regime

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has launched an unprecedented investigation into alleged corruption, irregularities, and criminal activities in Bangladesh’s last three national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 under Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.

A gazette notification issued Thursday night announced the formation of a five-member committee, led by retired High Court judge Justice Shamim Hasnain, to probe the allegations and recommend measures to ensure free and fair future elections. The committee has until September 30 to submit its report.

“This is the first time since independence that a government has formally launched such a probe,” said an Election Commission (EC) official. The gazette notes that the three elections were “staged” and “undermined” the people’s right to vote, adding: “It is feared that this has endangered the rule of law, democracy and fundamental human rights in the country.” The notification said the investigation is essential “to ensure the people’s right to vote in future, safeguard democracy and prevent the threat of fascism and authoritarian rule.”



The probe committee includes: former additional secretary Shamim Al Mamun; Dhaka University law professor Kazi Mahfuzul Haque (Supan); election expert Abdul Alim; and lawyer Tajriyaan Akram Hussain. They will review election observer reports, media coverage, expert opinions, and the roles of election commissions, administration, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies. Financial misconduct by past ECs will also be examined. Responsibility for irregularities will be determined, and recommendations made for legal and institutional reforms, including changes to EC structure and accountability mechanisms.

The move follows a one-on-one meeting between Yunus and CEC AMM Nasir Uddin earlier Thursday. Ten days ago, Yunus directed a probe into the EC’s role in the controversial elections. In February, the Electoral Reform Commission had also recommended accountability measures for EC members and an investigation into past polls. Commission Chairman Badiul Alam Majumdar welcomed the move: “As far as I recall, no other government has taken such a step. I hope justice will be served.”

Each of the three elections was mired in controversy. In 2024, the Awami League fielded party insiders as independents amid a boycott by major opposition parties including the BNP. The 2018 election saw allegations of night-before ballot stuffing, corroborated by Transparency International Bangladesh. In 2014, the BNP’s boycott led to 153 MPs being elected unopposed.



On Sunday, the BNP filed a case against three former CECs and 22 others, including Sheikh Hasina and 11 ex-election commissioners. Former CECs KM Nurul Huda and Kazi Habibul Awal have since been arrested in Dhaka.