Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that no arrangement or commitment was made to resume negotiations with the United States, amid heightened tensions following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory. In an interview with the state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi said that the possibility of restarting talks would depend on whether Tehran’s national interests were protected. Araghchi accused Washington of betraying Iran during previous rounds of negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat also confirmed that a law suspending cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog had become binding after being passed by parliament and approved by the Guardian Council. Araghchi also said the damage caused by the 12-day war with Israel was serious and that experts from the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran were conducting a detailed assessment.