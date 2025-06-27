Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that no arrangement or commitment was made to resume negotiations with the United States, amid heightened tensions following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory. In an interview with the state broadcaster IRIB, Araghchi said that the possibility of restarting talks would depend on whether Tehran’s national interests were protected. Araghchi accused Washington of betraying Iran during previous rounds of negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat also confirmed that a law suspending cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog had become binding after being passed by parliament and approved by the Guardian Council. Araghchi also said the damage caused by the 12-day war with Israel was serious and that experts from the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran were conducting a detailed assessment.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of strikes on U.S. Military bases in West Asia if attacked again

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت نے پہلی بار گلاب خوشبو والی لیچی قطر اور یو اے ای کو برآمد کی

27 June 2025 7:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

27 June 2025 6:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने गुलाब-सुगंधित लीची कतर और UAE को निर्यात किया

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!