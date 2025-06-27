Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Interim Government of Muhammad Yunus has dismissed the idea of any emerging alliance between Dhaka, Beijing and Islamabad, clarifying that the recent meeting between the three countries was not political. Replying to a media query in Dhaka on the trilateral meeting in China’s Kunming last week, Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, M Touhid Hossain, said there is no element of formation of any alliance. He asserted that they are not targeting a third party on the question of whether the meeting was intended to sideline India.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had said that representatives from Bangladesh, China and Pakistan held an informal trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the China-South Asia Exposition and the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum in Kunming. China and Pakistan issued separate statements on the meeting, while Beijing said the three countries held extensive discussions on trilateral cooperation.