Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh Interim Government of Muhammad Yunus has dismissed the idea of any emerging alliance between Dhaka, Beijing and Islamabad, clarifying that the recent meeting between the three countries was not political. Replying to a media query in Dhaka on the trilateral meeting in China’s Kunming last week, Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, M Touhid Hossain, said there is no element of formation of any alliance. He asserted that they are not targeting a third party on the question of whether the meeting was intended to sideline India.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had said that representatives from Bangladesh, China and Pakistan held an informal trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the China-South Asia Exposition and the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum in Kunming. China and Pakistan issued separate statements on the meeting, while Beijing said the three countries held extensive discussions on trilateral cooperation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of strikes on U.S. Military bases in West Asia if attacked again

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت نے پہلی بار گلاب خوشبو والی لیچی قطر اور یو اے ای کو برآمد کی

27 June 2025 7:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

27 June 2025 6:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने गुलाब-सुगंधित लीची कतर और UAE को निर्यात किया

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!