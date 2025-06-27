White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

AMN/ WEB DESK

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, noted that Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ launched by the US to conduct precision strikes against Iranian nuclear sites would result in peace and stability in West Asia. Karoline Leavit, during a press briefing, said, the objective of Operation Midnight Hammer was to destroy the regime’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the grave nuclear threat posed to the United States, Israel, and the rest of the free world. Leavitt said that West Asia is now shifting away from chaos and bloodshed and moving toward the beginning stages of a new era of peace and stability.

Leavitt underscored that within 48 hours of the strikes, US President Donald Trump and his team brokered a historic ceasefire between Israel and Iran and officially ended the 12-day war.