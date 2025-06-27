Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, noted that Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ launched by the US to conduct precision strikes against Iranian nuclear sites would result in peace and stability in West Asia. Karoline Leavit, during a press briefing, said, the objective of Operation Midnight Hammer was to destroy the regime’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stop the grave nuclear threat posed to the United States, Israel, and the rest of the free world. Leavitt said that West Asia is now shifting away from chaos and bloodshed and moving toward the beginning stages of a new era of peace and stability.  

Leavitt underscored that within 48 hours of the strikes, US President Donald Trump and his team brokered a historic ceasefire between Israel and Iran and officially ended the 12-day war. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of strikes on U.S. Military bases in West Asia if attacked again

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت نے پہلی بار گلاب خوشبو والی لیچی قطر اور یو اے ای کو برآمد کی

27 June 2025 7:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

27 June 2025 6:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने गुलाब-सुगंधित लीची कतर और UAE को निर्यात किया

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!