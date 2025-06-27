Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei warns of strikes on U.S. Military bases in West Asia if attacked again

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that Iran would respond to any future U.S. attack by striking American military bases in the West Asia. In his first televised remarks since a ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel, he said that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls. He further added that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centres in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary. Khamenei said the U.S. gained no achievement after it attacked Iranian nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said they would strike again if Iran rebuilt its nuclear enrichment programme. The statement was made during an exchange with reporters while attending the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

