US President accuses Democrats of leaking intel report contradicting claims on Iran strikes

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has accused the Democratic Party of leaking a classified intelligence report. The report contradicts his administration’s claim that recent US airstrikes completely and obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. The accusation came after a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency, disclosed by two leading American media outlets, stated that the strikes only delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months. The report also revealed that much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had been relocated before the attacks. Trump had accused the media outlets of compromising national security. CIA Director John Ratcliffe supported the Trumo administration’s claim, stating the agency had gathered a body of credible evidence showing extensive damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.