Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President accuses Democrats of leaking intel report contradicting claims on Iran strikes

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has accused the Democratic Party of leaking a classified intelligence report. The report contradicts his administration’s claim that recent US airstrikes completely and obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. The accusation came after a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency, disclosed by two leading American media outlets, stated that the strikes only delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months. The report also revealed that much of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had been relocated before the attacks. Trump had accused the media outlets of compromising national security. CIA Director John Ratcliffe supported the Trumo administration’s claim, stating the agency had gathered a body of credible evidence showing extensive damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت نے پہلی بار گلاب خوشبو والی لیچی قطر اور یو اے ای کو برآمد کی

27 June 2025 7:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

27 June 2025 6:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने गुलाब-सुगंधित लीची कतर और UAE को निर्यात किया

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!