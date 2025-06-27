India exports rose-scented litchis from Punjab to Qatar & UAE

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has flagged off the first consignment of one metric tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot, Punjab, to Qatar. In addition, the government has also exported half a metric tonne of litchi to the UAE from Pathankot. The Commerce Ministry said that the twin exports mark an achievement and reinforces India’s potential in global fresh fruit markets. The Ministry added that these exports also offer immense opportunities for farming communities by providing international market access for their fresh and high-value produce.

The initiative was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority – APEDA in collaboration with the Punjab Government and local farmers of the region.