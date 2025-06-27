Japan slams Trump’s Hiroshima-Nagasaki comparison to Iran strikes

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump for comparing recent American airstrikes on Iran to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War II. About one lakh 40 thousand people died when the US dropped nuclear bombs on the two Japanese cities in 1945. Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Trump’s comments were deeply regrettable and could be seen as justifying the use of nuclear weapons. Trump’s remarks were called unacceptable by several survivors. Survivors held a protest in Hiroshima yesterday, demanding that Trump retract his comments.