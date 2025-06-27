Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan slams Trump’s Hiroshima-Nagasaki comparison to Iran strikes

Jun 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump for comparing recent American airstrikes on Iran to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War II. About one lakh 40 thousand people died when the US dropped nuclear bombs on the two Japanese cities in 1945. Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Trump’s comments were deeply regrettable and could be seen as justifying the use of nuclear weapons. Trump’s remarks were called unacceptable by several survivors. Survivors held a protest in Hiroshima yesterday, demanding that Trump retract his comments.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

Jun 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House: Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’ aims to end Iran Nuclear threat

Jun 27, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت نے پہلی بار گلاب خوشبو والی لیچی قطر اور یو اے ای کو برآمد کی

27 June 2025 7:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran says no agreement made to resume US talks

27 June 2025 6:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने गुलाब-सुगंधित लीची कतर और UAE को निर्यात किया

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Govt clarifies Kunming trilateral not political, denies alliance with China & Pakistan

27 June 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!