Pakistan reports 13th polio case of 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan recorded its 13th polio case of the year today. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad confirmed the detection of the virus in an 18-month-old girl from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the seventh case reported in the province this year, raising renewed concerns over virus transmission in high-risk regions. Four cases have been confirmed in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan so far. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus is still endemic.