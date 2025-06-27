Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan reports 13th polio case of 2025

Jun 27, 2025

Pakistan recorded its 13th polio case of the year today. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad confirmed the detection of the virus in an 18-month-old girl from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the seventh case reported in the province this year, raising renewed concerns over virus transmission in high-risk regions. Four cases have been confirmed in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan so far. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus is still endemic.

