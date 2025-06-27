Mongolia’s confirmed measles cases exceeds 10,000

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 200 new cases of measles infection were found in a day today in Mongolia. National Centre for Communicable Diseases said this takes the national caseload to over ten thousand. The majority of these were among school-age children, who had only one shot of the vaccine. According to the WHO, measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. Measles can affect anyone, but it is most common in children. It is estimated that over one lakh people died from measles in 2023, mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a vaccine.