First Muslim of Indian-origin likely to adorn Mayorship of New York

The 33-year-old Democratic Socialist and current New York State Assembly member from Queens, Zohran Kwame Mamdani has stormed ahead to become the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City in United States.

Zohran who has recently won the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City, making him the likely candidate for the upcoming November 2025 mayoral election. If elected, he would be the first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor in New York City’s history, as well as its youngest in over a century

Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in Cape Town before settling in New York at age seven, Mamdani is the son of renowned Columbia University scholar Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair

Educated at the Bronx High School of Science and Bowdoin College, where he studied Africana Studies, he co‑founded his college’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Before joining politics, he worked as a foreclosure-prevention counselor in Queens, helping low-income homeowners avoid eviction—an experience he says galvanized his political ambitions.

Since his Assembly win in 2021—where he became the first South Asian man and third Muslim to serve in the New York legislature—Mamdani has made affordability and social justice the centerpieces of his campaign. He has introduced more than 20 bills in Albany, with several passed into law focusing on housing and transportation reform

Mamdani’s transformative message has energized Gen Z and younger demographics. He’s actively leveraged social media platforms like TikTok and run a grassroots campaign powered by small donations, matching public funds—earning comparisons to an “insurgent” campaign modeled after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders

His platform includes a bold “$30‑by‑’30” minimum wage pledge, rent freezes on stabilized units, free city buses, public childcare, and city-owned grocery stores

These policies have unsettled Wall Street and business elites, who warn of potential higher taxes and economic disruption.

Mamdani’s candidacy hasn’t been without controversy. He has faced criticism for refusing to disavow the slogan “globalize the intifada”—a stance that drew rebuke from endorsements like Brad Lander and conservative-aligned outlets due to its perceived implications.

Mahmood Mamdani, the father of Zohran Madani is the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government. He was also professor and executive director of Makerere Institute of Social Research (2010-2022) in Kampala. He received his PhD from Harvard University in 1974 and specializes in the study of colonialism, anti-colonialism and decolonisation. Prior to joining the Columbia faculty, Mamdani was a professor at the University of Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania (1973–1979), Makerere University in Uganda (1980–1993), and the University of Cape Town (1996–1999). He has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being listed as one of the “Top 20 Public Intellectuals” by Foreign Policy (US) and Prospect (UK) magazine in 2008. In 2021, he was nominated Among ‘The World’s Top 50 Thinkers’ by Prospect Magazine, UK. Mamdani was born on April 23, 1946 in Bombay, now Mumbai, India and grew up in Kampala, Uganda. He is an Indian-Ugandan. His parents are Gujarati Muslims.