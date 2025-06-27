2024 Bangladesh election was ‘dummy’, ex-CEC admits in court

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Former Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has admitted in court that the 2024 general election was a “dummy” poll, saying it became one-sided due to the lack of political consensus. His comments came during a remand hearing at Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.



The court granted a 3-day remand following a police request for 10 days. Awal was arrested on Wednesday from Moghbazar in Dhaka in connection with a case filed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under charges of sedition, dummy election, and embezzlement. During the hearing, government prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqui alleged that Awal had acted as a “dummy CEC” under the fascist Hasina regime. “He allowed dogs and cats to lie inside polling stations and claimed the election was free and fair,” Faruqui said. In response, Awal stated: “I admit I held a dummy election. It became one-sided due to absence of political compromise. However, there was no vote rigging.”



When questioned about the rise in election honorariums, Awal cited inflation. The presiding judge, Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, remarked, “The nation expected more from you.” Awal responded: “Which election in Bangladesh has ever been free from controversy? Even Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman manipulated the first election after the 1972 Constitution.”



The BNP filed the case on June 22, accusing Awal of failing to uphold constitutional duties during the 12th national election held on January 7, 2024. On June 25, charges of sedition, fraud, and embezzlement were formally added. The complaint alleges the election was conducted through intimidation without public participation.



Sedition charges have also been brought against former CECs Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed (2014 polls), and KM Nurul Huda (2018 polls), along with ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina, and several former Inspector Generals of Police. Both Huda and Awal are now under police custody. The case claims opposition leaders and voters were driven away through threats, false cases, disappearances, torture, and murder. Evidence will include testimonies from voters, law enforcers, and election officials.

All three elections—2014, 2018, and 2024—were controversial. In 2014, 153 MPs were elected unopposed amid a BNP boycott. The 2018 polls saw allegations of pre-vote ballot stuffing. The 2024 election was boycotted again, with AL fielding dummy candidates to simulate competition.



After a student-led mass uprising ousted the Awami League on August 5, 2024, a High Court ruling annulled parts of the 15th Constitutional Amendment, reinstating the caretaker government system. The court observed that “public trust” had been destroyed by failure to ensure free and fair polls. On June 16, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus ordered the formation of a probe committee to investigate the roles of all involved in conducting the disputed elections.