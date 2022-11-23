FreeCurrencyRates.com

Youth World Boxing : 7 Indians including Ravina, Vishwanath, Vansshaj assured of medal

Harpal Singh Bedi

Youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj along with four other Indians have assured themselves of a medal each by entering the semi-finals at the Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Ashish (54kg) are the country’s other boxers who are also assured of at least bronze medals after securing themselves Last-4 berths.

Extending their spectacular winning show at the , all four women boxers marched ahead by scoring identical 5-0 victories in their respective quarter-final bouts. While Ravina thrashed Romania’s Alexandra Cretu in the 63kg contest, Bhavana and Kunjarani Devi outpunched Venezuela’s Evimir Brito and Aigerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan respectively. Lashu dominated Mexican boxer Zuzet Hernandez.

Griviya Devi Huidrom (54kg) was the lone Indian woman to end up on the losing side as she lost to Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova by 0-5.

However, it turned out to be a mixed day for India in the men’s section as three of five managed to progress into the medal rounds. 
Vishwanath (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) posted unanimous wins over Australia’s Jye Kerr and Omar Livaza of Kyrgyzstan respectively. Ashish, on the other hand, had to work hard against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen as the result was declared 4-3 in his  favour after the bout was reviewed.

Deepak (75kg) and Mohit (86kg) lost their quarter-finals  bouts.

With seven medals already confirmed, Tamanna (50kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will look to extend India’s medals tally as they fight in the women’s quarter-finals on eighth day of the competition. 
Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) will also battle it out in the men’s Last-8 stage.

  17 Indians qualifying for the Last-8 stage is the highest for any country at the event followed by Kazakhstan (16) and Uzbekistan (13).

