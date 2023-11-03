इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 06:31:09      انڈین آواز

Young officers have power to create physical infrastructure that is robust and sustainable: Prez Droupadi Murmu

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the use of latest and advanced technologies is very important in all fields, especially the field of engineering.

Addressing the probationers of Military Engineer Services at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, she advised them to be at the forefront of dynamic developments, and ensure that their work also reflects the latest advancements.

She said, the role of an engineer is not just limited to calculations, designing, and construction. Rather it is much broader and includes connecting communities, realising the dreams, and shaping the future. She told the young officers that they have the power to create a physical infrastructure that is robust and sustainable.

