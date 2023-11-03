National Skill Development Corporation and DP World UAE Sign MoU to Boost Skill Development

Dubai

The three-day official visit of Hon’ble Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan to the United Arab Emirates concluded on a high note, with a focus on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World and the broader importance of skill development in strengthening the India-UAE relationship.

DP World has already established a robust partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation, resulting in the upgrade of the Skill India International Centre in Varanasi last year. Today, the signing of another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WE ONE, the human resources arm of DP World and NSDC solidifies this partnership, formalizing a long-term agreement in the fields of skill development and the supply of manpower.

The UAE, hosting the largest population of Indian nationals outside of India, with approximately 3.5 million Indians constituting around 35% of the country’s total population, underscores the importance of skill development as a fundamental element of the India-UAE Strategic Partnership. Education and skills collaboration were central to the Vision Document unveiled last year by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Recognizing the pivotal role of upskilling in enhancing workforce productivity and the valuable contribution of skilled Indian professionals in various economic sectors in the UAE, the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation to develop professional standards and skills frameworks. Additionally, they pledged to work closely to ensure that the UAE’s labor market skill needs from India are met by aligning training programs with market demands and the evolving needs of the future workforce.

Building on this vision, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a significant meeting with DP World CEO Mr. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Discussions centered around the recruitment of Indians for DP World’s global operations and streamlining the recruitment process to address challenges faced by Indian job seekers while catering to employers’ workforce needs. Both parties also committed to collaborative efforts in skill development and upskilling programs tailored to meet the rapidly evolving workplace requirements.

Minister also highlighted the New Education Policy of 2020, which places a strong emphasis on integrating skills and training with education. The government aims to develop short-term and long-term training programs to provide skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling opportunities, aligning with the swiftly evolving technological landscape and the skills required in the workplace.

DP World is an Emirati multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones. Formed in 2005 by the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, DP World handles 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually.