Yogi wandering door-to-door to retain CM post: Akhilesh Yadav

WEB DESK

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that bad days have come for him as he was wandering door-to-door to retain his post.

This statement from the SP chief comes amid speculations about change in the UP government.

The SP chief further said that there is no hope left for the people in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP government is engaged in ‘bandar baant’.

Yadav also accused the BJP government in the state of mishandling the COVID-19 crisis, alleging costly treatment of coronavirus, negligence in the treatment of black fungus, shortage of life-saving medicines and stalled development works.

Yadav also accused the state government of fudging the coronavirus figures.

Earlier today, the UP CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital.