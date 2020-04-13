Yogi govt orders action against those found hiding info about being infected with COVID-19

AMN

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that strict action will be taken against those who hide or deliberately not disclose Corona positive cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional chief secretary Home in state Avnish Awasthi while briefing media in Lucknow today said that chief minister has instructed to find out defaulters of hiding positive cases and take strict action.

Chief Minister has said that district and police administration will be held responsible for concealing of Covid19 cases in district and action will be taken against them .

Chief Minister has instructed for sanitization of areas under Corona Hot spots in various districts .

He has asked to ensure door step delivery of the the necessary items to people in Corona Hot spot areas.

Mr Awasthi said that chief minister has ordered to strengthen and increase the number of Corona testing Labs .He has also stressed on tele-medicine in state.