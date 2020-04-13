Karnataka govt discusses ways to mobilize funds for development works

AMN

A high level meeting headed by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa discussed ways to mobilize funds for the development works in the state. It was decided in the meeting to auction over 12000 corner plots in Bengaluru, permit housing societies to release plots to its members and dispose legal cases on regularization of unauthorized constructions. Chief Minister informed that the pandemic has put severe strain on state finances and mobilizing funds through other means is mandatory.

He informed that a sum of one thousand crore rupees available with the Rajiv Gandhi Health University will be used for upgrading medical college hospitals. He has appealed to sugar mills to clear 2834 crore rupees payment payable to sugarcane farmers in 11 districts. Mr.Yediyurappa also said that a sum of 45 crore rupees will be released as compensation for the paddy crop loss in Raichur and Koppal.