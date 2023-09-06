Yogi Adityanath’s attains 26 million followers on X soars

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gained more followers in the last 30 days, according to the recent numbers given by social networking platform X (previously Twitter). The UP CM currently has approximately 26 million followers on X.



X has published a list of all the handles, including individual personalities, organisations, and others that have received the greatest attention in the last 30 days.



According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained a maximum of 6.32 lakh followers in the previous month followed by Yogi Adityanath with 2,67,419 followers. Interestingly, the UP CM is higher on the ranking than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is third on the list.