The festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated in various parts of the country today. Devotees are visiting temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are fully geared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Thousands of temples including Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple and Shri Krishna Janm Bhumi Temple have been testefully decorated in Mathura and Vrindavan.