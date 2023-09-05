इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 01:07:05      انڈین آواز

NGRB discusses plans to bring CNG and piped natural gas to Kashmir

Dr. A K Jain, Chairperson, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), yesterday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the plans to bring CNG and piped natural gas to households in the Kashmir Valley.

The Lt Governor was apprised of the Board’s action plan to award the licenses to set-up CNG stations and to connect homes while PNGRB is also envisaging a gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the PNGRB leadership of due consideration of the issues and suggestions to preserve the clean environment of the Union Territory through the increased use of natural gas and to offer more fuel choices to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed by PNGRB that Jammu area has already been largely covered by natural gas. Gajendra Singh, Member, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board was also present on the occasion.

