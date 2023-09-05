Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly Starts; Govt to present 13 bills

AMN/ WEB DESK

The monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly is starting from 11 am today. During the session, the government will present 13 bills including a supplementary budget to meet the shortfall of the existing budget. The monsoon session will continue till September 8. The Assembly Secretariat has completed all the preparations for the session. Earlier last evening, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan had sought cooperation from all the MLAs in the all-party meeting to run the session peacefully