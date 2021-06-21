Yoga remains ray of hope when whole world fights COVID pandemic: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has remained a ray of hope for the whole world to fight the COVID pandemic.

Addressing people on the occasion of 7th International Day of Yoga this morning, Mr Modi said even though major public events have not been organised for the past 2 years due to the pandemic, enthusiasm about Yoga Day has not diminished. He said Yoga has given us hope that we can fight Covid-19.

Mr Modi said nobody was mentally prepared to deal with corona virus but yoga has become a medium of self confidence. He stated that whenever sages of India spoke about health, they not only meant physical health but also mental health. He said Yoga has laid much emphasis on physical health as well as mental health. He said Yoga shows the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity.

The main theme of International Day of Yoga, 2021 is – Yoga for Wellness. Yoga Day is being observed in about 190 countries globally. Lakhs of Yoga lovers committed themselves to Yoga Day and performed Yoga from the safety of their own homes.