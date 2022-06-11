WTO Conference to begin from June 12 in Geneva; Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation

AMN / WEB DESK

The 12th World Trade Organisation, WTO Ministerial Conference will begin from June 12 in Geneva, Switzerland after a gap of almost five years. The key areas of discussions and negotiations this year’s conference include WTO’s response to the pandemic, Fisheries subsidies negotiations and Agriculture issues including Public Stockholding for Food security.

The Indian delegation will be headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. India has a vital stake in protecting the interests of all stakeholders in the country as well as the interests of the developing and poor nations that look up to the leadership of India at multilateral forums including WTO.