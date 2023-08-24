इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2023 06:58:21      انڈین آواز

World wrestling body suspends Wrestling Federation of India

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect for failing to conduct elections on time. The move will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had appointed the ad-hoc panel on April 27 and the committee was supposed to hold elections within 45 days. But ad-hoc panel failed to honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

The WFI has been mired in controversy over the last year, with a number of medal-winning wrestlers accusing the federation’s president and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual assault and various forms of harassment. The wrestlers accused the Union government of protecting the BJP leader, and held a months-long protest in Delhi before being displaced by the police.

UWW intimated the Indian Olympic Association of its decision in a letter, The Indian Express reported. . “The IOA has received a communication and will decide the future course of action, including the selection of teams for the World Championships,” an official told the newspaper.

