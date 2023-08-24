Indian shooter Amanpreet Singh clinches gold in Men’s 25 metre standard pistol event at ISSF World Championship in Azerbaijan

@Media_SAI

Indian shooter Amanpreet Singh won the gold medal in Men’s 25 metre standard pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, yesterday. In the Women’s 25 metre Standard Pistol shooting event, while Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen and Kritika Sharma failed to make it to the medal round in the individual competition, they managed to win the team bronze with a combined score of 1601. The two medals on the day took India’s tally in the Championship to nine – five gold and four bronze medals.